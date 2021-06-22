President Biden will travel to southwestern Wisconsin next week.

In a statement this morning the White House said the President will visit on June 29th.

In a short statement the White House said the goal of the tour is to visit rural communities and discuss agriculture.

Biden will be joined by Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsak as well as the former Governor of Iowa.

An exact location of the President’s visit has not been released.

This marks the second time President Biden has visited Wisconsin since inauguration day. He was last in Milwaukee in February as part of a CNN Town Hall event.