2021 is shaping up to be one of the driest years on record.

Brown lawns are an inconvenience for homeowners. Brown fields are devastating for farmers whose livelihoods depend on what comes from the sky and how that helps what’s in the ground.

“If we don’t see measurable rain sometime within the next two weeks, it’s going to be very problematic to figure out what Wisconsin agriculture can do to offset the loss,” Pam Jahnke, Farm Director at Midwest Farm Report Radio Network, tells WTMJ.

