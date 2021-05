MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened just after 4:30 p.m. near 1900 N. Cambridge Ave.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but believe the victim had interrupted a vehicle break-in.

Police are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.