Milwaukee Police are investigating at least five shootings that took place within a six hour time period Sunday, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.

The two deadly shootings included:

A 36-year-old Illinois woman was shot around 2:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of North 52nd Street and died from her injuries.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 4:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of North 34th Street and died from her injuries.

The three non-fatal shootings included:

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 5:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Atkinson Avenue. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 6:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of West North Avenue. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 8 p.m. on the 4700 block of West Burleigh Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Milwaukee Police say for each shooting no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips, with a possible cash reward, can be provided through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or submitting them through the P3 Tips App.

It has been a busy weekend for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. At least 12 autopsies are scheduled over the next several days.

Death investigations this weekend: 5 probable OD’s, 3 homicides, 1 fatal MVA, 1 suicide and 1 COVID death. Autopsies pending. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 16, 2021