MILWAUKEE- Brew City aficionado, and comedian, Jim Gaffigan will return to Milwaukee for a pair of shows sandwiched around Thanksgiving.

The Pabst Theater Group says Gaffigan will perform at the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, November 24th and Friday, November 26th.

Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday at noon.

Gaffigan has, for many years, espoused his love of Milwaukee and several area brands are prominent on his Instagram.

Gaffigan returns to Milwaukee as part of the Fun Tour, which was postponed last year because of the pandemic. In 2018 Gaffigan played the first comedy show at Fiserv Forum.