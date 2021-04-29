“Lifeline: The Ultimate Bond” highlights the importance of increasing the number of African American organ donors. Versiti’s Colleen McCarthy says African Americans are the largest diverse race in need of organ transplants, with 32,000 across the country. Contributing factors include high rates of diabetes and high blood pressure. Only 25% of African Americans in Milwaukee are registered organ donors.

The groundbreaking exhibition shares testimonies of organ and tissue donation, multimedia artworks by Wisconsin based African American artists and a digital, interactive map highlighting Wisconsin counties where the need for organ donations are greatest.

Register for the April 30th virtual opening at lifeline2021.eventbrite.com