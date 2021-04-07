MILWAUKEE- The City of Milwaukee’s ban on tailgating at Brewers game lasted all of a week.

The Brewers and the Milwaukee Health Department announcing today that fans will be able to tailgate outside American Family Field beginning on Monday, April 12th.

“Tailgating is a Wisconsin tradition; it is how we begin our day at the ballpark,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We have been in regular contact with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the opening series was operationally sound. With safety protocols and our fans’ diligence, we are now able to bring back tailgating for those within a seating pod.”

According to the Brewers, tailgating will be allowed at single vehicles between fans sitting in the same seating pod. Parking lots will open three hours in advance of home games, except for 6:40 p.m. weekday games.

The Brewers teased today’s announcement with a Twitter video this morning.

We've got some big news coming soon… pic.twitter.com/cMNN6tCi4A — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 7, 2021

Capacity at AmFam Field will remain at 25% for the time being.

You can read the Brewers full statement and tailgating guidelines here.