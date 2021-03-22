MILWAUKEE- Country music fans will have to wait another year to see country music superstar Kenny Chesney.

For the second time in as many years Chesney has made the decision to postpone his concert at American Family Field due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Tour update. @BlueChairBayRum @MarathonPetroCo https://t.co/Sfyaib5qOI



All current tickets will be honored for rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, you’re all set. Beginning now, if you're unable to attend the rescheduled show, request a refund at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/qXOT3l5GyU — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) March 22, 2021

The show that was slated to take place at the stadium on May 8th will now take place sometime in 2022. Chesney’s team, nor the Brewers, have confirmed a new date.

Chesney last played at the home of the Brewers in April 2018.