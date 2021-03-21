It’s been a busy weekend for OWI arrests in southeast Wisconsin. At least four have occurred since Friday afternoon.

The first took place just after 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, on West Frontage Road just off I-41 near County Highway G in Racine County. The State Patrol says a trooper stooped a vehicle after it entered a restricted area at the Racine Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility.

The trooper reports detecting an odor of intoxicants from the vehicle, forcing the 30-year-old Kenosha woman driving the vehicle to take a field sobriety test. She was arrested and faces a possible 4th OWI offense. A dog inside the vehicle was handed over to a relative.

The second incident took place around 4:10 p.m. Friday after a single vehicle accident on I-94 near County Highway K in Racine County. The Sheriff’s Office says they found an 8-year-old child in the back of the vehicle, and the 45-year-old Racine man driving the vehicle pulseless and not breathing.

It was quickly determined the driver suffered a drug overdose, which led deputies to administer CPR and Narcan to revive the man.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested for a possible 3rd OWI offense, possession of heroin, and recklessly endangering safety.

The third incident took place around 6:50 p.m. Friday on I-94 northbound south of Seven Mile Road in Racine County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper stopped a vehicle traveling at 94 miles per hour.

After detecting the smell of marijuana, the trooper had the 27-year-old Detroit driver perform a field sobriety test. This led to their arrest for a possible first OWI offense. The vehicle also had three children inside, ages 1, 3 and 7.

The fourth incident took place around 5:25 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 on I-94 eastbound in Waukesah County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers got word of a vehicle that struck two others on the interstate and did not stop. They were able to stop the vehicle on the interstate in Milwaukee County.

When troopers approached the vehicle, they detected the smell of intoxicants. This led to a field sobriety test for the 60-year-old Sun Prairie man. He was arrested after a preliminary blood alcohol test found it to be at .143. He now faces a possible 6th OWI offense and other charges.