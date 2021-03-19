If you don’t have a lot of time but want to make a delicious chocolaty dessert that everyone will love to sink their teeth into, this no bake chocolate pudding pie with cookie crust never fails. It’s easy enough to make even on the busiest of weeknights. You can also dress it up with different toppings to add a little flare.

INGREDIENTS:

-Oreo pie crust (store bought)

-1 box of instant chocolate pudding pie filling

-2 cups of milk (2%)

-1 container of whipped topping (thawed)

-1 roll of Thin Mint cookies

DIRECTIONS:

-Thaw container of whipped topping for 30 minutes.

-Make pudding per directions on the box in a medium mixing bowl.

-Pour pudding into pie tin with cookie crust and spread until smooth. Make sure the pudding is firm before putting on whipped topping.

-Put whipped topping on top of chocolate pudding and spread evenly.

-Place 8-10 Thin Mints on top of the pie.

-Let it set in the fridge to firm up a bit for about 30 minutes.

-Enjoy!

