MILWAUKEE- Marquette basketball isn’t participating in the NCAA Tournament this year, but the athletic department isn’t sitting idly by.

Marquette Basketball announcing this morning they’ve parted ways with coach Steve Wojciechowski.

Marquette finished the year 13-14 overall and 8-11 in Big East Conference play.

Wojciechowski spent seven seasons patrolling the Golden Eagles sideline. He was hired by MU in April of 2014 after serving 15 seasons as an Assistant Coach at Duke University.

In Wojciechowski’s seven years at Marquette the Golden Eagles had an overall record of 128 and 95 but failed to win any games in the NCAA Tournament and went 4-6 in the Big East Tournament.