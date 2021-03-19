KENOSHA- A 17 year old from Kenosha could spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in her family’s home nearly two years ago.

After four days of testimony, it took a jury less than a day to convict Martice Fuller of first degree homicide and attempted homicide for the shooting death of his ex girlfriend Kaylie Juga and injuring her mother Stephanie.

More than two dozen witnesses took to the stand this week to lay bare Fuller and Juga’s on-again, off-again, relationship as abusive and painted Fuller as jealous and controlling.

Police say Fuller snuck into the Juga house on the afternoon of May 9th, 2019 and confronted Kaylie in her bedroom before shooting her five times in the chest and head. Following the shooting of her daughter, Stephanie Juga testified Tuesday that she ran to the bedroom where she confronted Fuller who then shot her twice.

Fuller fled the Juga home before meeting with his cousin Dontrell Seymour, and the two, along with Seymour’s girlfriend, drove to his aunt’s house in Racine. While in Racine Seymour testified Wednesday that they dropped a gun that was wrapped in a diaper and sealed in a plastic bag into a sewer grate. After Fuller’s arrest, Seymour led police to the murder weapon.

Juga and Fuller were both fifteen years old at the time of the shooting and were classmates at Kenosha’s Bradford High School.

This story will be updated.