One person is recovering from injuries after they were involved in a motorcycle accident in Dodge County Friday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the accident around 11:28 a.m. on State Highway 175 near County Highway HH in the Town of Leroy.

Their initial investigation determined a 2003 Honda motorcycle, which was traveling south on 175 at a high rate of speed, just passed over the top of a small hill and began to slide on the roadway. The motorcycle ended up off the road, struck a mailbox and overturned in a cornfield.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man, suffered serious injuries after he was ejected. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Brownsville Fire Department, Mayville EMS, Fond du Lac Paramedics and Flight for Life.

The crash remains under investigation.