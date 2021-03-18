MILWAUKEE- For the sixth time since the pandemic began the City of Milwaukee is offering a new set of public health guidelines.

In documents released this (Thursday) morning, restaurants and bars will see an increase in capacity limits as well as a relaxing of social distancing guidelines. The order also lifts the restriction on visitors at long-term care facilities.

“The Phase 6 order reflects several COVID-19 trends including the reduced presence of the disease in Milwaukee and the lower percentage of positive COVID-19 test results,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in a statement. “While we are taking a step forward, we are doing that cautiously because COVID-19 is still a dangerous threat in our city.”

A synapsis of the new order, as well as updated gating criteria can be found here, while a full reading of the order can be found here.