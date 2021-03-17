There’s been potential progress in a five-month-old homicide case at Devil’s Lake State Park.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on their social media accounts this week, showing three people they believe may have witnessed the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old John Schmutzer of Wauwatosa back on October 14, 2020.

The office says tips have helped them identify two of the people, the man in the middle and the woman on the right. They are still trying to identify the man on the left.

Schmutzer’s body was found on the Grottos Trail on the south side of the park. He was likely killed by a stranger as part of a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-356-4895. Anonymous tips can be provided through the Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.