One of the Milwaukee Bucks’ young home grown players and an off season pickup are reportedly heading to Houston as part of a trade.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Rockets are sending the Bucks P.J. Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the Bucks original 2022 first-round pick for D.J. Wilson, D.J. Augustin and the Bucks 2023 unprotected first-round pick.

Sources: Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Bucks were persistent in pursuit of PJ Tucker, and GM's Jon Horst and Rafael Stone closed on deal this evening. Redirecting draft picks they had exchanged in previous deal was key in getting trade done. Bucks expect a rejuvenated Tucker in contract year to help make run in East. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Wilson was the Bucks first round draft pick in 2017, and has split time between the Bucks and the team’s G-League Wisconsin Herd squad. He has played in 12 games this season, averaging 3.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

Augustin is in his 12th NBA season, and signed a 3-year, $21 million contract last November. This season he has played in 37 games, averaging 6.1 points per game, 1.4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Tucker is in his 10th NBA season, and has been with the Rockets the past four years. This season he has played in 32 games, averaging 4.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Kurucs is in his 3rd NBA season, having split time this season with the Nets and Rockets. In 16 games he has average 1 point per game, 0.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists.