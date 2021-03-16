KENOSHA — Kenosha Police the armed standoff near Kenosha Froedtert has ended peacefully.

**Update**

The standoff has ended peacefully and without injuries. Police remain in the area conducting investigative work.



There is no longer a threat to the community or the surrounding neighborhood regarding this incident. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021 @ 5:10 PM

There is a large police presence near the 1100 block of 61st Street. Kenosha Police are asking the public to avoid the area. This request is for safety reasons regarding an armed standoff with police. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) March 16, 2021

According to their social media pages, they are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is an active scene. We will continue to update with more details.