MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republicans who control the state Senate have passed a resolution honoring conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. Republicans introduced the resolution at the end of a floor session Tuesday, sending Democrats into an outrage.

Minority Leader Janet Bewley accused the GOP of introducing the resolution to “tick” Democrats off. Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, read a list of Limbaugh quotes disparaging former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She called him a homophobe and a racist.

On his radio show, Limbaugh also said National Football League games often looked like “a game between the Bloods and the Crips without any weapons” and played a song about Barack Obama as he ran for president called “Barack, the Magic Negro” that claimed he was not “authentically” Black.

Johnson tried to introduce a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month but Republicans killed it.

For more quotes and details, visit the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting.