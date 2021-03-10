With only President Joe Biden’s signature needed to enact the latest COVID-19 relief package, the City of Milwaukee is preparing how it will spend its share.

“I’ve been involved in public life for over 30 years,” says Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, “and this is the most significant piece of legislation that I have seen pass Congress in the past generation.”

Mayor Barrett defends the amount of money the city will receive from the rescue package, as it will help them navigate the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as it enters its second year. He recently spoke with city department and Milwaukee County leaders about how much impact the pandemic has caused their funding sources for services to shrink.

“The impact this has had on units of our city government, just as the county has had impacts (and) the state has had impacts,” says Barrett. “But it’s also how do we deal with those structural issues that were made bare by this pandemic.

Barrett says his first focuses will be on housing and preventing evictions, as well as increasing funds for the city’s lead abatement program and creating jobs. Overall, he wants to assist those in the lower classes that have not gotten the same opportunities those in the middle and upper classes to try to survive or thrive during the pandemic.

“This legislation recognizes that,” says Barrett. “That’s why the payment to individuals is so important. That’s why the extension of unemployment is so important. That’s why the child tax credit is so important. That’s why the earned income tax credit on a refundable basis is so important. Because it’s dealing with issues that people face on a daily basis.”

Congresswoman Gwen Moore highlighted the $1,400 direct payments to most individuals in the country, the additional $300 a week for unemployment benefits through the first week of September, and rent assistance. She also defended the decision to include direct act to states, counties and municipalities nationwide.

“This is not the case of liberal blue cities needing aid,” says Moore. “We had mayors, little small town mayors from red states all over the country begging for this money, because they, just like every other community, has had to stand up for the community’s needs without the resources that they needed. So I’m very, very proud.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the relief package is estimated to provide $5.7 billion dollars to the State of Wisconsin. $3.2 billion will go to the state government, while the remaining $2.3 billion will be split between local governments across the state. Milwaukee is estimated to receive around $406 million.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE WITH BARRETT AND MOORE BELOW: