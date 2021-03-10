MILWAUKEE — Baseball season is upon us and so are large expectations for the Milwaukee Brewers. Here from players, the president, the manger and more right here!

Woodruff Interview

The Ace of the staff, Brandon Woodruff, tells WTMJ’s Matt Pauley that “the fans make the game.”

As far as the top of the rotation goes, Woodruff says “it’s an honor” to be mentioned up there.

“We have the most confidence in anyone who steps on the mound. I think, as a staff, we get overlooked a little bit,” he adds.

There will be no DH in the National League this year, and that means he will be able to pick up a bat. “If they let me swing away, I just hope and pray I make contact,: he adds jokingly.

Burnes Interview

Corbin Burnes, likely the Brewers number two starter, is looking to have a healthy season and “earn a spot” in the rotation.

“It’s frustrating not being able to help the team down the stretch,” Burnes says. Like all of the others, he’s excited for fans to return.

“Coming down to August, September, hopefully we can pack the stands [as things get better].”

As far as the rotation goes, “I think it can be really good. There are not just five starters. You’re going to have 5, 6, 7, 8 guys make starts this year,” he adds.

Hiura Interview

Where will the Brewers slugger end up playing this season? First base, primarily.

“When I was drafted I was a centerfielder and I had to learn second base,” Hiura said about learning first base.

With the acquisition of Kolton Wong this offseason, his glove basically forced Hiura over to first base. He says he embraces that challenge, but it won’t affect his approach or time spent swinging in spring training.

“That first game it was cool to see fans and like nothing ever changed,” Hiura adds.

Suter Interview

One of the team’s most valuable pitchers, Brent Suter, tells WTMJ he’s “very excited for the group of guys we have. We’re pumped.”

“I think we can be better, and I think we’re going to get better,” Suter says. One of the story lines this season, that perhaps make him even more valuable, is the opportunities to make spot starts or pick-up long innings out of the bullpen.

“Guys may not be able to make 30, 31 starts this year.” The increased workload, 60 game to 162, is going to be an issue league wide, so having another veteran pitcher is going to prove valuable down the stretch.

On paper, the Brewers could have one of the best group of pitchers in the NL. “We’re a confident group,” Suter adds.

Wong Interview

He knows the Milwaukee Brewers well, as he crushed against them for years as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“These guys have welcomed me in with open arms. A lot of the pitchers have been happy to have me,” Wong jokes.

Wong will solid one of the top, defensive middle infields in all of baseball. Wong and Arcia should be quite the show turning double plays this summer.

“I’m just trying to learn everyone. Everyone has stuff they do differently,” Wong referring to Luis Urias and Daniel Robertson getting reps in there as well.

As far as hitting “I’m not a guy who is going to get you 28-30 homers, but I’m going to do what others can’t.” He admits he wants to be on base as much as possible for Christian Yelich.”