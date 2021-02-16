RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating the death of a one-month old child.

According to the initial investigation, police say the death is being ruled as a homicide and one person has been arrested so far. Officers arrived to the intersection of Hagerer and Lasalle, just after noon on Tuesday.

The investigation is active, and Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they may contact Racine Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330.