Fiserv Forum shows off its COVID 19 measures ahead of welcoming fans back for the first time this season.

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack

Photo Credit: Tony Bettack