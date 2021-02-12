Two women and two juveniles are expected to face charges after they were arrested in connection to a shots fired incident at Red Lobster in Wauwatosa February 7.

The Wauwatosa Police Department says it took place around 7 p.m. at the restaurant’s location on North Mayfair Road.

An investigation determined an argument between two groups of customers led to a physical altercation. That ended when one of the women fired two shots into the restaurant.

Officers were able to recover two firearms used in the incident.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges.

In a statement from the Wauwatosa Police Department: “We would like to thank our officers and detectives for their quick and thorough investigation, identifying the involved parties, resulting in their arrests. We value the professionalism and service displayed as we work toward maintaining a safe community.”