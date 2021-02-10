Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing 16-year-old.

Asia E. Orourke was last seen in the 4900 block of North 106th Street at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Orourke is described as standing four-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 115-pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with the word Ireland on front, a purple winter jacket with fur on the hood and brown ankle boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 AM -4:00 AM at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau from 4:00 AM-7:00 AM at 414-935-7360.