February 2nd is National Tater Tot Day so it was fitting to choose a delicious tater tot casserole for the recipe this week. I spiced it up a bit with a few extra ingredients which added a savory flavor into the mix. Hope you enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

-1 pound ground beef

-1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

-1 (10 oz.) bag of frozen mixed vegetables

-1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

-1 cup of shredded Swiss cheese

-1 (28 ounce) package frozen tater tots (I like the extra crispy seasoned kind)

-salt and ground black pepper to taste

-1 Tsp. of garlic powder

-1 Tbsp. minced dried onion

-6 green onions, finely chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Cook and stir ground beef in skillet over medium heat until there’s no more pink. Should take about 5-10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, minced dried onion and green onion. Stir in the cream of chicken soup. Add about 1/4 cup of water. Add in mixed vegetables. Pour mixture in a 9×13 baking dish. Layer tater tots over the ground beef vegetable mixture and top with the cheddar and Swiss cheese. Bake until tater tots are golden brown, 30 to 45 minutes.

Do you have a special recipe you’ll like us to try? Send your suggestions to [email protected] We’ll give it a taste and post the recipe online.