February 2nd is National Tater Tot Day so it was fitting to choose a delicious tater tot casserole for the recipe this week. I spiced it up a bit with a few extra ingredients which added a savory flavor into the mix. Hope you enjoy!
INGREDIENTS:
-1 pound ground beef
-1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
-1 (10 oz.) bag of frozen mixed vegetables
-1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
-1 cup of shredded Swiss cheese
-1 (28 ounce) package frozen tater tots (I like the extra crispy seasoned kind)
-salt and ground black pepper to taste
-1 Tsp. of garlic powder
-1 Tbsp. minced dried onion
-6 green onions, finely chopped
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Cook and stir ground beef in skillet over medium heat until there’s no more pink. Should take about 5-10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, minced dried onion and green onion. Stir in the cream of chicken soup. Add about 1/4 cup of water. Add in mixed vegetables.
- Pour mixture in a 9×13 baking dish. Layer tater tots over the ground beef vegetable mixture and top with the cheddar and Swiss cheese.
- Bake until tater tots are golden brown, 30 to 45 minutes.
