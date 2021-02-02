MILWAUKEE- Harley Davidson, like many of us, had better years than 2020.

The Menomonee Falls based motorcycle maker reporting a net loss of $96 million as well as a 32% decrease in revenue during the 4th quarter of 2020.

As reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal, both numbers were worse than stock analysts had predicted, though continued a downward trend Harley-Davidson has experienced over the past five years or so.

“2020 was an extraordinary year in many ways and our team navigated many challenges,” comapny CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a press release. “We managed COVID-19 impacts, kept our community well-being at the forefront, protected liquidity and delivered $250 million in cash savings.”

When Zeitz was named CEO last year he announced the company would end its ‘More Roads’ initiative and launch ‘The Hardwire’ initiative. Zeitz said at the time the company’s mission was now to focus on its ‘core brands.’