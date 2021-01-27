After passing through the state Senate Tuesday, a resolution overturning Wisconsin’s statewide mask order could be repealed after a vote in the state Assembly Thursday.

Local health ordinances would still remain in effect, such as in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Despite losing the statewide order, some local businesses aren’t expecting major operational changes.

“I would continue with [our mask policy] until I feel safe that most people are vaccinated,” said Lori Boldig, owner of The Gallori in Oconomowoc. “We feel pretty confident that having masks is the responsible thing to do.”

As far as whether compliance might become an issue, Boldig says it’s not a great concern.

“I know some of our downtown merchants do not have signs and they do not wear masks,” she said. “I think for us, people would still be compliant.”

Other businesses in Ozaukee County aren’t expecting radical change.

“It shouldn’t affect us at all,” said Robert Hahn, managing partner at Real Health & Fitness Center in Cedarburg. “Everybody comes in with a mask on–but we’re 20,000 square feet–so they can social distance. Most of them will hang a mask on their ear or down around their neck, and if someone gets close to them they all pull their mask up. We’ve not had any issues with it.”

Hahn says members and employees are comfortable with safety measures in place, including an air purification system that was installed last spring.

“People are okay without wearing a mask when they’re social distancing,” Hahn said. “What I’m really looking forward to is the vaccine being readily available.”