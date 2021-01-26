MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate has voted to repeal Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, despite warnings from virtually every sector of the health care community that doing so would impair efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate voted Tuesday to repeal the mandate.

Both legislative chambers have to pass the resolution in order to undo the mask requirement.

The Assembly scheduled it for a vote Thursday.

The Assembly on Tuesday passed an expanded COVID-19 response bill that may face a veto by Evers.

The bill would prohibit the closure of churches during the pandemic and bar employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated for the disease.