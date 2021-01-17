MADISON, Wis. — As cities nationwide brace for possible protests, things in Madison have been calm as of Sunday morning.

Dozens of National Guard members are stationed at the Capitol to support the Capitol Police.

Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard members arrive at the state captiol ahead of possible armed protests this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6ymZhJrOAL — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) January 17, 2021

The clock strikes 12 on an empty Capitol Square. pic.twitter.com/j4PGEbBolw — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) January 17, 2021

WISC-TV’s Gabriella Bachara and Adam Duxter are at the Capitol Square.

Police say a man was taken into custody after allegedly driving his vehicle up the stairs of the Capitol while intoxicated Saturday night.

Investigators do not believe it was politically motivated.

This is a developing story