HONOLULU (AP) — Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside Honolulu on Sunday, an emergency response agency said.

Eleven people were hospitalized in serious condition and nine others were in stable condition, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. It said the call came in shortly after 11 a.m. about the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix. Responders treated 36 people and of those, 20 people were transported for further medical treatment.

The statement said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.

Hawaiian Airlines in a statement said 13 passengers and three crew members were taken to area hospitals for further care. The airline said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crewmembers and landed safely in Honolulu about 10:50 a.m.

The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.