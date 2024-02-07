MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person.

James R. Bond was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Sunday, February 4th, and was last believed to be in the area of Milwaukee’s Washington Park.

Bond is a 29-year-old, African-American male, 6’2”, 155lbs, brown eyes, short black hair. It is unknown at this time what Bond was last wearing, but he normally wears layers of dark clothing. Bond should be on foot.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m., or 414-935-7360 from 12:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m.

