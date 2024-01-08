MILWAUKEE — In a collaboration between the Milwaukee Bucks and WTMJ’s parent company, Good Karma Brands, a groundbreaking new audio broadcast platform called ‘Bucks+ Audio’ is arriving this Spring to provide fans with compelling on-demand content focused on the team and its community.

This collaboration is the first of its kind in the NBA. Not only will Bucks+ feature an audio stream of Milwaukee Bucks broadcasts, but it will also be home to a wide variety of original audio content including the next iteration of ‘Bucks In 6’ — a six-minute recap of each Bucks game that originated on WTMJ’s digital platforms.

“We continue to hear from Bucks fans worldwide who want more in-depth content about the team and behind-the-scenes access and Bucks+ Audio will provide this with podcasts and on-demand audio,” said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “We’re so happy to launch this unique platform with our long-term partners and experts in compelling audio at Good Karma Brands.”

Further content offerings include a long-form, episodic program exploring Bucks personalities and untold stories entitled ‘Behind the Bucks,’ and ‘Hear District,’ which will feature trusted voices and personalities from the basketball world while enhancing the authentic fan experience in the Bucks community.

“We are excited to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks and redefine the on-demand listening experience for fans,” said Greg Scalzo, Market Manager at Good Karma Brands Milwaukee. “Bucks+ Audio introduces a new era of immersive sports content, from the episodic allure of ‘Behind the Bucks’ to the passionate ‘Hear District’ and the concise, detailed recaps of ‘Bucks in 6,’ the platform is a perfect audio companion for Bucks and NBA fans.”

As part of this launch, Good Karma Brands is seeking an Editor-in-Chief who will oversee the platform's content strategy, collaborate with creators, represent the brand and ensure a positive user experience on the platform.

