All it takes is a match up against Detroit to help correct things going wrong for your basketball team. The Bucks capitalizing on the opportunity snapping a three-game losing streak following a 117-89 victory in the Motor City.

The win wasn’t without any sort of stress as the Bucks injuries woes continue. No Holiday, no Lopez, & as of this morning no Khris Middleton either. A test is a test, and this test was passed with flying colors. After the start of the second quarter at least.

More stat breakdowns including a look back at the last time the Pistons beat the Bucks, plus Justin brings us the debut of “Back in My Game.” All this, plus a look ahead to the upcoming road trip all on Bucks Talk! Presented by Gruber Law Offices

