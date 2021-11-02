UPDATE 10PM

MEQUON- A recall effort in the Mequon-Thiensville School District has failed to unseat any of the four incumbents.

Mequon Thiensville voters reject continuous school board recall.

All four School Board members, Kahn, Francour, Schultz and Hollander safely hold of recall challengers with nearly 60% of the vote. — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) November 3, 2021

UPDATE 8PM

You can find results of the Mequon-Thiensville school board recall vote here. Polls close at 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL POST:

MEQUON- Four members of the Mequon-Thiensville School Board are facing a recall election after parents in the district became disenchanted in the work they were doing.

The recall effort was organized by Amber Schroeder, though she is not one of the candidate running for office. The four candidates are Scarlett Johnson, Kris Kittell, Cheryle Rebholz and Charles Lorenz. The current officeholders facing the recall are Wendy Francour, Erik Hollander, Akram Kahn, and Chris Schultz.

Schroeder cited falling academic standards, issues over critical race theory, and disagreements over COVID-19 mitigation efforts as the reason for setting up the recall.