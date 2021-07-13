In 1971, the Bucks won their only NBA Championship.

50 years later, they’re hoping to do it again!

One of the most influential players on that 1971 championship team was Jon McGlocklin.

He chatted with WTMJ’s Gene Mueller about the team then, now, and his decades in Milwaukee.

Mueller- So what do you think of this team? Can they finish the job? Can they seal the deal?

McGlocklin– “They can. I want to start with Giannis, which everybody does. What he’s done in regards to coming back from the awful injury is absolutely remarkable. It’s heavenly. It’s like God had to play in that so that it could heal that fast. It’s something to see. But he’s always been something to see, he’s kind of a marvel. It’s imperative the other players, the other two stars and the role players, step up and do their job. He needs their help. It requires a team because the Suns are a very good team and a good shooting team.”

Mueller– I have to ask the inevitable comparison question. Your ’71 team against this gaggle of Milwaukee Bucks. Could you guys take them?

McGlocklin– “Of course I believe we would. We of course didn’t have the three-point line, so how would we adapt? Now if we played them today, we’d have a tough time because we’re all in our 70s and 80s. But if we were all 24, I guess I would say that Giannis is great but he’s not quite Kareem yet. Oscar is great. They’re two of the team’s most phenomenal, great players of all time. I would say this team would have a real tough time guarding Kareem. It would be fun to think about and do, however we’d all have to be the same age.”

