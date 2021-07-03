Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially been ruled OUT for Saturday night’s game in Atlanta.
Giannis suffered a left knee hyperextension in a Game 4 loss to the Hawks.
The Bucks bounced back without Giannis in Game 5 as they beat the Hawks 123-112.
Brook Lopez was the leading scorer for the Bucks in that game with 33 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds and added four blocks.
With a win in Atlanta on Saturday night, the Bucks would advance to the NBA finals for the first time since 1974.
If the Hawks win Game 6, the teams will play a winner-take-all Game 7 in Milwaukee on Monday.
