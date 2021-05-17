No, the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t “blow it” when they defeated the Miami Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Had the Bucks rolled over and lost, the New York Knicks would be the Bucks first-round playoff opponent.

Instead, the Bucks will face a Heat team that ended its season in the second round of the 2020 playoffs in Orlando.

I believe the Heat are a more challenging opponent than the Knicks, but a roll-over job would have been sad to watch.

I understand the ghost of playoffs past is a thing, but is it a thing for the Bucks, or just the fans?

The Bucks are built for a deep playoff run. All of the tinkering on offense and defense will come to a head when the playoffs begin. Why would a team built for a deep playoff run duck anybody?

Last season, the Bucks limped through the bubble and faced a Heat team that caught lightning in a bottle. The series felt over before it started.

This season, the Bucks are an improved team playing with home court advantage. Play the right way, and advance. It’s that simple…because the Bucks are better.

No, the Bucks didn’t blow it when they defeated the Heat Saturday night…I think they got exactly what they wanted.

