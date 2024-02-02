That’s what social media is telling me about the Milwaukee Brewers trade of Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. How one could craft such an opinion before all the players in involved in the deal are known, is beyond me.

In 2008 the Milwaukee Brewers shocked the baseball World trading for 2007 American League Cy Young Award winner, CC Sabathia.

Sabathia carried the Brewers on his back and into the playoffs ending a 25-year post-season drought – all for a couple of prospects and a player to be named later.

Two weeks before pitchers and catchers report for spring training and the Brewers have dealt 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles – all for a couple of prospects and a 2024 draft pick.

That player to be named later in the Sabathia trade was Michael Brantley. A five-time All-Star and career .298 hitter who recently retired after a 15-year career in the big leagues.

Sabathia to the Brewers.

Burnes to the Orioles.

CC was everything for the Brewers that ½ season in 2008.

Burnes could be the same for the Orioles in 2024.

I’m sure Brewers fans would have loved a few years of Brantley in Milwaukee, but no one would give back what CC did.

So get to know and appreciate DL Hall and Joey Ortiz. Two players who will factor into the Brewers upcoming season and hopefuilly beyond.

It’s possible that Hall and Ortiz could be to the Brewers what Brantley was to Cleveland AND Burnes could be for the Orioles what Sabathia was for the Brewers.

