Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Willy Adames is “very lucky” he wasn’t more seriously hurt, after a foul ball off the bat of Brian Anderson struck him in the head during last Friday’s game.

“It was a very scary moment,” Counsell told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “It was just a terrible accident. He was in the wrong place (at the wrong time).”

Adames was taken to the hospital and placed on the injured list with a concussion.

“He’s doing well. He feels great,” Counsell said. “He’s not doing any activities right now. We’ll have a better idea (of his health) the next couple of days.”

Counsell did say the shortstop is bruised up.

“He looks like he’s been in a fight with a big black eye.”