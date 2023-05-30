After a convincing Game 7 Eastern Conference win, the Miami Heat are moving on to the NBA Finals.

This is the team that once knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks, which was the last straw for then-head coach Mike Budenholzer.

On Saturday, ownership for the Bucks agreed to move on and hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the team’s next head coach.

Well, if you’re like me, you were left with an underwhelming feeling when the news crossed the headlines.

Look, could this hire be great? Sure.

Could this be bad, possibly, very bad? Also sure.

Hiring a former player as a head coach can be good and bad.

Examples of the bad – are Isaiah Thomas, Kurt Rambis, and Brian Winters.

The Bucks don’t have time to find out.

They have to win and win now. They don’t have time for experiments. This isn’t a young roster looking to build over the next handful of seasons. Every season that passes with Giannis that doesn’t result in a title, is a failure, despite what the MVP says.

The good? Steve Kerr, Ty Lue, and Bill Russell – All went on to win NBA championships.

The message here is simple… this is a decision by an organization looking to win titles that hired their next head coach based on projection rather than a proven track record.

According to multiple reports, Giannis was heavily involved with each final candidate.

Sometimes you have to protect Giannis from Giannis; in this case, the Bucks failed to do that.

The end result could equal losing more than just games.