CINCINNATI (AP) – Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

The Brewers dropped to one and a half games behind the Phillies for the final NL wild card playoff spot. Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers who were unable to complete their first four-game sweep of the Reds since 2003.

Matt Bush took the loss. Buck Farmer got the win and Alexis Diaz earned his ninth save.