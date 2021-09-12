A ten spot in the first game, a combined no-hitter in the second game, and a double-digit win to complete the sweep.

What a road trip!

Matt Pauley has everything you need to know, plus highlights, manager Craig Counsell’s post-game thoughts on Sunday’s win, and the series as a whole. The full episode of Brewers Extra Innings, commercial-free right here!

Oh, you want highlights? We’ve got highlights! The full highlight recap is right here!

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, his teammates belted five homers and the Brewers beat the Indians 11-1 on Sunday.

Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season — and Cleveland’s record third time being no-hit this year — Lauer threatened to make it two in a row.

“After the one last night, I said something to one of my buddies,” Lauer recalled. ”‘You think there’s ever been back to back no-hitters?’”

Lauer, a native of Northeast Ohio, didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth. Lavarnway, the Indians’ backup catcher, lined a 1-2 pitch into center field and was relieved to finally see a ball land safely.

“Yeah, I think it was about 14 innings, (which) is about 13 innings too long for us to go hitless,” Lavarnway said. “The Brewers have a very talented staff. Good job for them. I’m glad we finally got the hit.”