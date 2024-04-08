It’s time to dust off the clubs as golf season is upon us in Wisconsin!

With three courses in Golfweek’s 2023 ‘Top 100 Courses You Can Play’, Destination Kohler is opening it’s courses over a two-week period later this month.

Golf enthusiasts who cannot wait to tee it up can tackle the Irish Course at Whistling Straits or the Original Championship course at Blackwolf Run beginning April 12. In addition, starting April 12, the Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits restaurants will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as will the golf shops be open, seven days a week.

The remaining golf courses, which include the Straits Course at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run’s River, Meadow Valley and The Baths at Blackwolf Run, will open to the public beginning April 26.

In a press release, Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run General Manager, Mike O’Reilly explains, “The 2024 golf season is an excellent time to showcase everything our world-class resort has to offer, including several new offerings designed to further enhance luxury experiences for our guests. Key enhancements this year include providing an increased amount of time between groups of golfers teeing off, new outdoor areas for entertainment and relaxation, a Kohler-owned food truck, and custom packages that are tailored to deliver an unforgettable ‘bucket list’ Kohler golf experience.”

In an effort to enhance the quality of the experience and flow of play, all four 18-hole championship golf courses at Kohler will operate with 13-minute intervals between tee times, up from the industry standard 10-minute intervals offered previously.

Those looking to kick up their feet after a round will experience a new post-round offerings including the Stone Patio and Hillside Fire Pits at Whistling Straits. The Straits will also debut four new fire pits built into the side of the hill that overlooks the 18th green. Additional offerings include a food truck at the intentionally casual Baths par-3 course at Blackwolf Run.

