MILWAUKEE – Construction continues at a “fever pace” at The Baird Center downtown, as the convention center expansion nears completion.

On the North End of the project, there are ‘changes by the day,’ according to Marty Brooks, CEO of the Wisconsin Center District.

“Our objective is to give a (potential customer) as few reasons as possible to say ‘no,'” Brooks explained to WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano & Erik Bilstad. “By building (updated tech, space options) into the system, it’s another component to make us an attractive venue.”

One of the facility features likely to be used by convention-goers for selfies is the ‘King of the World Corner’ located on the Third Floor Outdoor Terrace. The corner faces the intersection of Kilbourn and Vel R. Phillips. Brooks dubbed it the ‘King of the World Corner.’

Touring the soon to open @BairdCenter expansion in #downtown #Milwaukee 4th level #patio already one of the coolest spots in the city. @erikbilstadWTMJ and I will walk you through it Monday morning @620wtmj with help from @WhatTheHillGee and @DylanHCarter pic.twitter.com/d8sIznY26w — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) February 5, 2024

Construction of The Baird Center is scheduled to be completed on March 29th.

“We expect to use the entire month of April and part of May to get the building up to speed,” Brooks said.

A Grand Opening Gala will be Thursday, May 16th. The public will get the chance to view the facility on May 18th and May 19th.

Posting a few pics from our walk through of the North Section of the @BairdCenter with President & CEO Marty Brooks. Digital guy @DylanHCarter @erikbilstadWTMJ and I will take you on a tour Monday morning on Wisconsin’s Morning News @620wtmj @WhatTheHillGee pic.twitter.com/HWDhpPNali — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) February 3, 2024

