MILWAUKEE — Beginning weekdays Monday, January 29, 2024, through Friday, February 2, 2024, during Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST), one random caller will have the chance to win two (2) ticket vouchers to Guys on Ice at the Milwaukee Rep redeemable for a Guys on Ice showing of the winner’s choice before Sunday, March 10, 2024, when the vouchers expire.

Each day during the contest, one random caller will have the chance to win. In order to win the prize, the caller must be the designated caller determined and announced by the host. There will be a total of (5) winners by the end of the promotion.

The grand prize will consist of (2) ticket vouchers to Guys on Ice at the Milwaukee Rep. ARV of the grand prize is $150.00. Click here for full contest rules.