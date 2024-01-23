Jay Rothman, president of the Universities of Wisconsin, wants the investigation into former La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow’s pornographic videos to move as quickly as possible.

In December, Gow was terminated as chancellor after it was discovered that he and his wife were posting pornographic films online.

Rothman, speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club newsmaker luncheon on Tuesday, called Gow’s decision a “failure of leadership.”

“We expect our chancellors to be role models for our students and their communities,” Rothman said. “Gow failed in that. The process is now in the hands of the chancellor and faculty at UW-La Crosse. I believe his tenure should be reviewed, but that is a decision at the university level.”

An independent law firm is investigating the matter. When will it conclude?

“I don’t have any control over that process,” he said. “My goal is to get it done as quickly as it can, but to respect the process.”

“Do I hope that it gets done sometime this spring? Yes.”

Gow was reprimanded a few years ago for inviting an adult film star to speak to students on campus. The former chancellor claimed to Wis. Morning News that student enrollment increased after the visit.

When asked about Gow’s claim, Rothman responded, “there’s a difference between causation and correlation.”

