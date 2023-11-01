MILWAUKEE – The annual We Energies Cookie Book was released Wednesday morning.

Long lines could be seen outside the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, where the book was being given out. Another cookie book give-away will take place on Saturday at American Family Field. Click here for more details.

This year’s Cookie Book celebrates First Responders. There’s also something for the dogs.

“For the first time ever, we do have dog treats in the book,” utility spokeswoman Amy Jahns told Wis. Morning News. “The (dog treats) are not sweet, but the dogs love them.”

WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano attended the We Energies Taste-Off in October.