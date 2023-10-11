Despite all of the attention surrounding it, cyber crime continues to “remain a huge issue,” according to Tina Chang, CEO of SysLogic, Inc.

“Cyber Crime is topping $8 trillion globally,” Chang told Wis. Morning News. “RansomWare remains a problem also, costing $30 billion.”

The Cyber Security industry is in hot demand, and there are 700,000 jobs unfilled in the U.S., according to Chang.

Job-seekers with a “technical bent” are needed, she explained, but there are other facets as well.

“There are opportunities for ethical hacking, attorneys in the filed of cyber security experts, insurance agents, etc.” Chang said. “It’s getting harder and harder to get (cyber insurance). It’s one of the fastest growing insurances.”

SysLogic, Inc. is hosting a Cyber Security Summit this week. Click here for details.