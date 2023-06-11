HOW “REAL” ARE TV COOKING COMPETITIONS? MILWAUKEE CHEF ADAM PAWLAK of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, TELLS LIBBY COLLINS WHAT ACTUALLY GOES ON BEHIND THE SCENES on this week’s WTMJ Conversations

LIBBY COLLINS: First time you met Chef Ramsey, explain that experience and what it was like for you personally.

ADAM PAWLAK: Sure. So, on the show, if you remember, they had everyone come to his actual restaurant in Las Vegas, and we were all standing there, we turned around and he was standing there. So, that was technically like the very first time I saw him, like, wow, that’s him. And just seeing him and the excitement and just like the energy that he brings is like — I think they even show my face when I turn around, and it’s like all smiles. Because it’s like, we’re here, it’s real now. Nothing feels real until you turn around and he’s there on set. You never know with him, in the first two minutes of meeting him, he could have had us cooking or something.

LIBBY COLLINS: Did you like everybody who was on that season with you?

ADAM PAWLAK: Absolutely not. That’s an easy question.

LIBBY COLLINS: I mean, how soon did you know, you know, you’re not my kind of person?

ADAM PAWLAK: Yeah, I mean, it can happen pretty quick. You know, people can say something or do something that really rubs you the wrong way and these are random strangers. The show isn’t meet your next 17 best friends, you know, you’re in a cooking competition. And you gotta be a team player, and you gotta get along with people, but that never works.