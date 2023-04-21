MILWAUKEE — Have you ever wondered what WTMJ Sports Director & Wisconsin’s Afternoon News personality Greg Matzek looks like with hair? So do the people he works with! In fact, even Greg’s wife hasn’t seen him with hair! But with your support, that might change.

Matzek is participating in the sixth annual ‘The Ringer‘ — a MACC Fund event raising funds for research into childhood cancer and blood disorders. As part of the fundraiser, Matzek will be participating in a 100-hole golf marathon at The Bog Golf Course in Saukville on April 27, 2023.

If you could like to contribute to Greg’s fundraising campaign, click here to learn more.

Greg is already $4,225.00 into his $7500 goal, and if he reaches the target in time, he will grow his hair back. That sprouted the urgent question — what does Greg’s hair look like? This might be your only chance to find out!